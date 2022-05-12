Mayor Adams said the administration is “excited about the energy” it is receiving from Albany lawmakers in whose hands the future of school control lies.
“It’s imperative that we get help from Albany,” Adams said at a press conference on Monday at City Hall alongside schools Chancellor David Banks, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations and the Service Employees International Union.
“We will be visiting Albany in the next few weeks to speak with them,” he said about the lawmakers. Mayoral control is set to expire in June.
“Let them hear from me as I walk the halls of my former role as a state senator, and really encourage them to see the benefits of having the combination of Chancellor Banks and this mayor looking towards controlling our school system.”
He expressed confidence that members of the Senate and Assembly are on his side and said plans B, C, D and E are all to get mayoral control.
Banks emphasized that he and Adams have the firsthand experience necessary to take on the role.
“We shouldn’t even have to be here today to have this conversation,” he said.
“The reality is that the Mayor and I are both products of this system and we’ve dedicated our lives and our careers to the fabric of New York City. The mayor spent the bulk of his career in the Police Department and I was in the classrooms educating young people ... I remember the system the way it was. And it was a system that was wrought with political corruption. It is the reason why we went to mayoral accountability. The old system did not work and if we did not grant mayoral control, we would be going back to a system that does not function well.”
When asked where the United Federation of Teachers were, Adams said that they would have to ask that question to the UFT but that he had a “great dinner” with Michael Mulgrew, UFT president, over the weekend.
In a Senate hearing on mayoral control back in March, Mulgrew said that the union does not want to see a return to school board governance but that they have concerns with the current system and want to see restructuring of the Panel on Educational Policy, more checks and balances and educator and family input.
In the press conference, Adams mentioned that mayoral control brought increased graduation rates, expanded pre-K and 3K and the assurance of Fair Student Funding, although the latter was struck down by the PEP in a recent blow to the administration.
“You lose PEP, you lose mayoral accountability,” he said in response to a question about the board.
He continued, “We want to be held accountable. We want people to point to us if things fail. We will turn around our school system and PEP is part of that.”
