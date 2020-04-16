Gov. Cuomo on Wednesday ordered New Yorkers to wear face coverings in situations where they cannot properly social distance from each other, such as in stores and on crowded sidewalks.
The order will take effect Friday, and the governor said fines for violations will be considered if people aren’t seen to be complying.
“You’re walking down the street alone? Great,” he said at his daily press conference. “You’re now at an intersection and there are people at the intersection and you’re going to be in proximity to other people? Put the mask on.”
On Monday Cuomo said the worst of the coronavirus crisis is over in New York State — as long as people adhere to the orders he has issued on staying at home and social distancing when encountering other people.
“I believe the worst is over if we continue to be smart,” Cuomo said. “I believe we can start on the path to normalcy.”
Asked later if he is confident about that, however, he qualified his statement, saying, “The worst can be over, and it is over, unless we do something reckless. And you can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behavior.”
Many of the statistics the governor offered bolster the idea that the tide has turned in the fight against COVID-19.
The daily death toll was 671 Sunday, though otherwise it has been between 750 and 800 for days. From April 7 through 11 it was 779, 799, 777, 783 and 758, respectively. On Monday it was 778 and on Tuesday 752.
Although reporting a lower number at Monday’s update, the governor referred to it, as he has before, as “the terrible news.”
“And the terrible news is as terrible as it gets, and the worst news I’ve had to deliver to the people of this state as governor of New York, and the worst news I’ve had to live with on a personal level,” Cuomo said. “Number of deaths is 671, not as bad as it has been in the past, but basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.
“This is 671 people who passed away on Easter Sunday. For me, I’m Catholic, Easter Sunday is the high holy day in many ways, one of the high holy days, and to have this happen over this weekend is really, really, especially tragic, and they’re all in our thoughts and prayers.”
He noted that about 2,700 lives were lost in the city on Sept. 11, 2001, and that more than 10,000 had been lost statewide to the virus so far.
Aside from the number of deaths from COVID-19, seen as a lagging indicator in the fight against the virus, the new statistics Cuomo offered gave further reason for optimism and the belief that the state has reached or even passed the worst of the suffering it will have to endure from the pathogen.
The number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases had fallen from its peak of 3,413 on April 2 to 1,958 on April 12. It had dropped from about 3,000 to about 2,500 over the previous four days.
The change in the three-day average of the total number of people hospitalized with the illness — a figure Cuomo says to put more stock in than any single-day total — has shown even more steady improvement since April 2.
The number that day was 1,294, meaning that averaging over three days, that many more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 than were released or had died. The number dropped to 1,032 on April 4 and 676 the next day and has been falling nearly every day since. On Sunday it stood at 85.
Admissions to hospital intensive care units were down, though Cuomo said the way things are right now, there’s not much to distinguish an ICU hospital bed from any other, and the number of patients being intubated so they can continue breathing also declined.
The total number of hospitalizations remained above 18,000, continuing to go up but slowly, reinforcing the idea that the state may have reached a peak — or more likely, a flatter plateau — in coronavirus cases.
In other COVID-19 news, Mayor de Blasio announced last Saturday that schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, but Cuomo then stepped in and insisted that was his decision to make.
“So, it’s not an easy decision,” de Blasio said at a press event. “It’s not a decision that is satisfying for all of us who have devoted so much of our time to try and make sure our kids got the very best education. But it is the right decision. And it’s also a decision made a little clearer by the fact that the distance learning is working more and more every day and we’re going to have more and more good ways to reach our kids and help them over the next few months.”
Cuomo, however, said, “There has been no decision. That’s the mayor’s opinion. I value it. But the decision will be coordinated.”
Cuomo wants city schools to be reopened at the same time as those in other downstate counties, possibly statewide or even in conjunction with New Jersey and Connecticut.
The governor did not say he opposes keeping the schools closed for the rest of the year, just that it is up to him and that other considerations must be part of the decision.
De Blasio and Cuomo also had differed on who ordered the schools closed in the first place back on March 15. Each announced that day the schools would be shuttered for a period of time, and each took credit for the decision.
The United Federation of Teachers supports keeping the schools closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.