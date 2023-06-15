Western Queens patriots just can’t get enough of the Stars and Stripes, waving America’s banner high and proud again last Sunday at the Sunnyside Kiwanis Club’s 53rd annual Flag Day Parade. The actual holiday is June 14. If you weren’t there along Greenpoint Avenue or in Sabba Park, here’s a glimpse of what was seen by the day’s pearly light.
At top right, the Sunnyside Drum Corps marches down Greenpoint Avenue. Next to them, Girl Scouts from St. Sebastian’s Parish in Woodside eagerly await the parade’s start. Below them, the folkloric group Manhatitlán poses for a shot. At center is flag waver Diana Zych, while next to her is young patriot Filip Popescu. Next is Robert Tompkins in his ragtop 1976 Cadillac Eldorado. At the right, Beatrice Ross plays the national anthem on the glockenspiel at the Sabba Park ceremony.
At near right, parade coordinator Peter Ross, the Kiwanis Club’s past president, welcomes the marchers in Sabba Park, joined by current President Howard Brickman. At far right, the McManus Irish Dance troupe makes its way down Greenpoint in a tight formation. And below them, members of the Kiwanis Club’s youth chapters, the Key Club and Builders Club, hold their flags up.
“Here comes The Flag! Cheer it!” poet Arthur Macy wrote. In Sunnyside, they still do.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone, with reporting by Walter Karling
