The 9/11 Run for Richie motorcycle ride proceeded Saturday afternoon from the Aqueduct Racetrack to One World Trade Center, escorted by the NYPD and FDNY.
The ride, organized by the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, honors the memory of Richard Pearlman, a Howard Beach resident and ambulance corps volunteer who had been delivering papers at One Police Plaza for the law firm where he worked as a clerk, when the terrorist attack occurred.
Hundreds of bikers participated in the route.
— Max Parrott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.