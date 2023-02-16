Community Board 7 voted to approve a plan to transform some of the facilities at the College Point Fields during Monday’s meeting.
As it stands, the facility includes four baseball fields. The plan — which the board passed with 41 votes in favor — would convert one of them, Field 3, into an additional soccer field, and provide other upgrades.
Initially, the Department of Parks and Recreation had planned on converting Field 4, the facility’s largest baseball field, into a natural soccer field. That idea was shot down by the board’s Parks Committee last June, however, as many noted that area leagues use Field 4 frequently. The proposal laid out on Monday evening is, effectively, the compromise.
Four and a half million dollars for upgrades to the complex were allocated by former Councilman Paul Vallone back in October 2021.
With the new soccer field, the Parks Department will add new fencing. Along either side of the pitch, the fence will be 4 feet high, and is designed to stop ATVs and dirt bikes from riding on the fields.
On either end, where the soccer goals will sit, the fencing will be 12 feet tall to prevent missed shots from going out of the play area.
New, ADA-compliant bleachers will be installed along the field, as well as a new water fountain, bottle filler and mister. Security lights will also be added along a new path to the field.
The new soccer field — which will be a “mini” soccer field rather than a full-size one and can be used for youth league games — will have synthetic turf. Because of that, the new field will include a storm water management system to prevent flooding.
That part of the plan raised questions for area resident Kathryn Cervino, president of the Coastal Preservation Network: While on a walk at the fields recently, she noted that a depression in the land intended for the bioswale is 2 or 3 feet deep.
“I thought it was very dangerous, actually, for people who might be playing on the field and unaware that there is a giant hole at the end of the field, because I was unaware — I almost walked into it,” Cervino said.
Nick Magilton, deputy director of landscape architecture at the Parks Department, said one solution to that could be to move the fence in so that the depression is outside of it.
Barbara McHugh, vice president of A Better College Point Civic Association, noted that the baseball fields are named for several deceased area Little League players. Though no board members could recall for whom Field 3 was named, the panel asked that, in approving the plan, arrangements could be made so that those dedications were not lost.
While some upgrades have been proposed for Field 4, Magilton said that more funding would be required. Should that happen, the field could get a new scoreboard and foul pole, among other things.
Some suggested that the New York Mets could help with that money. Noting that the fields are the closest ones to Citi Field, Parks Committee Chair Matt Silverman said the team has voiced some interest in that.
