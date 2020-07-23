Four Democratic candidates have started eyeing the race to succeed Queens’ sole Republican Councilman, Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), who will be term-limited out of office at the end of 2021.
The field for District 32, which stretches over the west part of the Rockaways up through Howard Beach, Ozone Park and parts of Woodhaven and Richmond Hill, is a combination of both new and recurring candidates, and so far the new blood has come out of the gate ahead.
So far the most financially viable, Felicia Singh is a 10th-grade teacher and activist, who has raised a total of $19,633 for her campaign.
But she’s not the only one who has been fundraising. Kaled Alamarie is a city planner with the Department of Environmental Protection, who has raised $18,782 for his campaign.
Another possible candidate, Mike Scala, a Howard Beach attorney, has raised $5,530 so far. Scala, who ran unsuccessfully against Ulrich in 2017, created a campaign committee with the Board of Elections for 2021, but unlike the first two, has not formally announced his intention to run.
Then there’s District Leader Lew Simon, who has run unsuccessfully for the seat three times, and has also expressed interest in throwing his hat in the ring a fourth time.
Singh and Alamarie both are running on platforms that focus on education reform, housing affordability and environmental justice, and they both have professional specialization that pertains directly to one of their policy planks.
Both characterize themselves as progressives. Both also were born and raised in Ozone Park. But beyond those similarities, they have different approaches to their respective campaigns.
“I’m running to empower our community, especially our community that hasn’t been seen before. And hasn’t felt like they were important,” said Singh.
She has previously said that the racial fault lines running through the district are among her reasons for running, noting that she sees the path to turn the seat from red to blue lies in activating the Indo-Caribbean, Latino, Bangladeshi and Punjabi communities that live in the northern part of the district.
When Alamarie, who’s Yemeni-American, was asked about his ethnic background, he stressed that his connection to the district is more based on his growing up there.
“My background might be Yemeni-Americans, but I grew up in Queens. I played baseball, I played handball growing up, did what an average New Yorker will do,” said Alamarie.
Alamarie said that his idea of progressivism means supporting social reform based on “progress and advance within science and technology.”
“Technology is really my platform, as well as work on economic developments in the area,” he said.
Scala, on the other hand, painted his candidacy in more moderate terms. In his private practice as an attorney, he said he has done some good government work to improve ballot access, while also working with neighborhood groups to fight the construction of a new homeless shelter in Rockaway Park.
“I think it’s important that we have someone who can bring people together and focus on a platform of unity,” he said.
Unity, to Scala, means focusing on transportation and building police-community relations, areas where he believes constituents from different parts of the ideological spectrum can find agreement.
Asked if he supports the call to defund the police, Scala said that he didn’t want to talk in broad strokes yet.
“I think fighting for common sense reforms is supporting the police, right, and giving them the tools to do their jobs more equitably and fairly should be looked at as support,” Scala said.
The recent discourse over disinvesting from the Police Department is another point of difference between Singh and Alamarie.
Singh said she thought it was important to explain to constituents that defunding does not mean taking away all funding, but she does support asking for $1 billion to be allocated in social services, noting that the mayor’s July budget did not do that.
Alamarie, whose brother is a strategic planner for the NYPD, disagreed.
“Reforming the police is the way to go, not defunding them. Maybe bringing them more money in terms of sensitivity training, or cultural training. And this is what you really want to focus on,” he said.
The political fight over the NYPD budget last month attracted the attention of thousands of New Yorkers, who got to watch the Council debate the budget in real time over Zoom.
Alamarie said that his experience working in city government distinguishes him from the other candidates.
“Now, if you have somebody inexperienced... that has not been exposed to how cities run, how you negotiate with the budget office, we will be left behind,” he said.
Singh said that she had been thinking a lot about the budget.
“When I think about the budget, I think about how we spend our money in regards to education in particular,” she said.
She would like to reapportion money to the education budget to spend on guidance counselors and social workers. Instead the city got a hiring freeze for teachers, she said.
Simon pointed out that in Ozone Park there is a desperate need for an increased police presence. He said that his platform would center on economic development.
“I consider myself to be a pit bull and I love raising money,” Simon said.
While the Democratic field is looking like it could get crowded, Republican candidates have to step up to carry on Ulrich’s legacy as the sole patch of red among the Queens councilmembers.
Queens County GOP Chairperson Joann Ariola, who lives in the district herself and is currently running on the Republican ticket for borough president, said that she wasn’t ready to announce any candidates yet, but that she knew of several who were interested.
