A day of family fun in Forest Park next week will also honor the late Det. Brian Simonsen of the NYPD 102nd Precinct.
Simonsen was fatally shot in 2019 while responding to a robbery at a Richmond Hill T-Mobile store.
The annual event will take place on Sept. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Victory Field at Myrtle Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard.
There will be refreshments, bounce houses, cotton candy, giveaways and NYPD specialty units participating.
The event is hosted by the 102nd Precinct and Detective Squad and the Detective Brian “Smiles” Simonsen Memorial Foundation. The rain date is Sept. 17.
The foundation is a nonprofit that honors the fallen officer — an animal lover nicknamed “Smiles” because of his cheerful disposition — by providing scholarships to students and financial assistance to families and businesses in need and helping to vest police dogs.
Simonsen was a lifelong resident of Riverhead, LI, and spent his entire 19-year career in the 102nd Precinct.
— Deirdre Bardolf
