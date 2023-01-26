Residents of Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill now have an additional set of first responders in the event of medical emergencies.
The Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance on Jan. 10 received final state and city approvals to respond to emergency calls in the two neighborhoods. The group already serves Forest Hills and Rego Park.
FHVAC Vice President Aviv Citron said it had been a two-year application process.
“We were founded in 1971,” Citron told the Chronicle. “In 1997 we expanded from Forest Hills to Rego Park.”
The latest expansion, he said, was a two-year application process, requiring approval from the New York City Regional Emergency Medical Safety Council, the New York State Department of Health and the State Emergency Medical Safety Council.
He said the area previously had been served by the Woodhaven-Richmond Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps, which stopped service in 2018.
“For five years they were not served by a volunteer group,” he said.
Citron said anyone in need in the four neighborhoods can call its emergency number at (718) 793-7747.
“They can dial us direct,” he said. “Otherwise, we are in a mutual aid agreement with the New York City Fire Department. Sometimes the Fire Department will have a backlog due to call volume. Or, it could be a weather-related backlog, and they will activate us, at which point we will be the 911 response for any community, and we could respond anywhere.”
The expansion includes parts of state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s (D-Woodhaven) new district as well as portions of the old one. The senator welcomed the expansion in an interview on Wednesday.
He said it just expands the combined safety net already cast by city EMS and the volunteer groups.
“We have very good volunteer ambulance corps that surround us,” he said. “Sometimes they are our first responders, and Forest Hills has been doing this for over 50 years. So when a credible group like Forest Hills gets an expansion, it means that those residents now will be cared for in an emergency situation. People will benefit from that.”
Citron said, of course that the new territory coincides with FHVAC’s plans to expand itself.
“We always want more volunteers,” he said. “Currently we have 70 members on roster. We would like to double that, especially now with the new territory. We’re looking to purchase another ambulance so that we have three in the fleet ... And funding is always going to be the biggest issue we have.”
Citron said information on volunteering with or donating to the FHVAC can be found on its website at fhvac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.