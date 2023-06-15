The Festival of Cinema NYC, the annual Forest Hills-based celebration of independent films from around the world, has been scheduled for Aug. 4 through 13.
Tickets will go on sale beginning July 5. Festival organizers also are already looking for volunteers interested in helping stage the event.
The festival will offer showings of more than 100 feature-length and short films from all genres, including drama, comedy, family, horror and documentary.
Sponsors and supporters of the 2023 festival include the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and Resorts World Casino NYC.
Most films will be shown at the Regal UA Midway Cinema at 108-22 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills. Free screenings, workshops, seminars and other presentations will take place at the Forest Hills Library, which is at 108-19 71 Ave.
This year festival organizers are working with groups such as Ghetto Film School, FoHi Improv, The Astoria Filmmakers Club, Theaters Unsilenced and more.
Organizers are looking for volunteers who might be able to share skills in such areas as social media management, photography, videography and audio-video technology. Volunteers also can network with film industry professionals and learn about event operations.
More information on the event is available on the group’s official website, festivalofcinemanyc.com.
