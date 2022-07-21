Organizers of the sixth annual Festival of Cinema NYC want people to know that the intermission imposed two years ago is officially over.
A total of 124 films from more than 20 countries will be shown from Aug. 5 to 14, several making their world or North American premieres. Based in the majestic Regal UA Midway theater in Forest Hills, the festival will include screenings at the Forest Hills Library for the first time in two years.
The official pre-launch party will be Aug. 4 at Resorts World NYC in South Ozone Park; while the closing ceremony will culminate with an award dinner celebration on Aug. 14, at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, where films in competition will vie for awards in 17 categories.
“This year’s edition of the film festival continues to build on the success and growth we experienced last year highlighted by our return to the Queens Library for free films, panels and talks,” festival founder and Executive Director Jayson Simba said in a press release. “This year, we have also worked hard to find amazing films from all over the world to present to our FOC NYC film fans, while also celebrating our local filmmakers and the community we call home.”
While largely filled with features, documentaries, webisodes and shorts from the United States, including New York City, filmmakers in this year’s festival also hail from Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, France, Iran, New Zealand, Slovenia, Iceland, Germany, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, Austria, Italy, China, Northern Ireland, Japan, United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Canada and Mexico.
This year the organizers are introducing the sale of ticket bundles along with All-Access VIP passes. Attendees can purchase tickets in bundles of 10 or 15 at a discounted rate. All-Access passes will offer the largest discount and include entry into the Award Dinner Ceremony on Aug. 14. Regular ticket prices are $17 per film block. Opening and closing night tickets are priced at $30 and include entry to the afterparty.
Tickets, VIP passes and further information can be obtained online at FestivalofCinemaNYC.com. Discounts to individual tickets purchases will be offered at the door for senior citizens, SAG-AFTRA members, Resorts World NYC Genting Rewards members, members of the Queens Economic Development Corp., the Forest Hills Asian Association, the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Community Board 6.
The festival is funded in part by the Mosaic Network and Fund in The New York Community Trust; Resorts World Gives; The Mathis-Pfohl Foundation; and the NYSCA Recovery Fund. Other sponsors include Regal Cinemas; Final Draft; Soundview Media Partners; and Simple DCP. Public support came from the city Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.
Commented