The annual Columbus Day Parade in Howard Beach at one time drew thousands.
Throughout the pandemic, however, the festivities were on a hiatus until last year, when a last-minute celebration ended up drawing an unexpected 200 people.
So this year, the Howard Beach Columbus Day Foundation teamed up with Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) to do it right.
Instead of a parade, the Festival Italiano will take place this Sunday, Oct. 9, on Cross Bay Boulevard between 158th and 159th avenues.
The boulevard will be closed for music, entertainment, food and more.
It will begin at 1 p.m. when restaurants will be setting up food and then the music will go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The masters of ceremonies will be radio personality Joe Causi and singers Carmelo Raccuglia, also known as “The Pizza Dude,” and Enzo Venuto.
Proceeds from the event will go to St. Helen Church.
“It has been a very long time since we’ve had such a large gathering since the pandemic and shutdowns and Covid restrictions ... so, there’s a lot to celebrate this year,” said Ariola.
She expects Italians and non-Italians alike to come out and experience the culture. It is a time for Italians to stand up for their culture as well.
As a culture war wages on about Indigenous People’s Day replacing Columbus Day, Ariola recently used the floor of City Council to speak up for the thousands of Italian Americans across the city.
“We celebrate every culture and every day there is a parade or an event or a month to celebrate that particular culture,” she told the Chronicle. “Each year, when cancel culture is growing, we really need to hold on to our values and our culture.”
