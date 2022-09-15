The cost of a single ride on NYC Ferry boats jumped from $2.75 to $4 on Monday, with various other changes made to the pricing plans available to riders.
• All 30-Day Passes have been eliminated, both the Standard Monthly Pass and the discounted Monthly Pass. Those bought before Sept. 12 will continue to be valid for 365 days after purchase.
• A new Ten Trip Pass for $27.50 is available, giving passengers an option to retain the old price per ride. Purchasers will be given 10 individual tickets.
• A reduced-fare $1.35 One-Way Ticket has been introduced as part of the Ferry Discount Program. It is available to senior citizens, aged 65 and older, persons with disabilities and current participants in the Fair Fares NYC program.
• The bicycle fee has been eliminated.
• All tickets purchased on or after Sept. 12, whether via the app or a ticket vending machine, will be valid for 90 days. Tickets bought before then will continue to be valid for 365 days after purchase.
Schedules also have changed. Information is available at ferry.nyc.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
