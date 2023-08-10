The company that operates NYC Ferry has won a new contract from the city Economic Development Corp. and promises to keep improving service.
The firm, Hornblower, secured a new five-year agreement with two extension options of three years each, the EDC said.
Hornblower said that under Mayor Adams’ Ferry Forward plan, it has seen:
• record-breaking ridership, with more than 6.6 million passengers served from August 2022 to July 2023, 17 percent higher than the previous year and exceeding prepandemic levels; and
• farebox revenue up more than $6 million with the per-passenger subsidy driven down “dramatically” and on track to be cut by nearly 30 percent by 2025.
The subsidy, the amount taxpayers put into each ride, went from $12.37 in fiscal year 2018 to $9.95 in fiscal 2022, according to city records. Ridership figures may be found at tinyurl.com/2u8vbavn and financial data at tinyurl.com/5n8nefwa.
Ferries run along the East River and go to Rockaway among other locations, reaching points in all five boroughs.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
