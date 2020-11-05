“This is a lot busier than where I came from,” Capt. Louron Hall said during last Wednesday’s online meeting of the 104th Precinct Community Council.
Hall took command of the 104th Precinct in late September after being in charge of the 100th Precinct.
Through Oct. 25, the 104th Precinct, consisting of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale, has seen almost 1,300 index crimes this year, compared to just under 400 in the 100th Precinct in the Rockaways.
The area has seen a 75 percent spike in burglaries and a 57 percent increase in felony assaults.
“There’s a lot of negatives here,” Hall said.
Vehicle thefts have increased 17 percent. Grand larcenies have slightly decreased but are still the most common crime in the area, with 489 incidents so far this year.
The precinct also saw a 46 percent increase in index crimes for the 28-day period through Oct. 25 compared to the same stretch in 2019.
Robberies increased from 13 to 19, with two incidents on midnight shifts resulting in the victim being shot. He said robberies are often committed during the midnight hours against someone walking the street on a cell phone, with jewelry or riding a bicycle.
“Individuals are approaching them and taking their property,” Hall said.
Felony assaults increased from 15 to 19. Hall said the 26 percent increase has been driven by domestic violence incidents, which account for more than half the total.
“We’re not really seeing random people getting assaulted in the precinct,” he said.
Burglaries jumped from 10 to 20, grand larcenies went from 42 to 58 and vehicle thefts increased from 15 to 28. Murders dropped from one to zero and rapes from three to one.
Hall said video shows the same perpetrator committing the overwhelming majority of residential burglaries, which occur during the day when people are away from home.
Commercial burglaries have been happening on the overnight shifts, with a man who is suspected of committing similar crimes in different areas of Queens and Brooklyn, taking cash from registers.
The vehicle thefts also include motorcycles, scooters and mopeds being thrown into vans.
In an effort to cut down on crime, Hall is moving officers’ shifts around.
“We’re going to be shifting officers from the day tour and the 4 to 12 tours, and we’re shifting them to the midnights,” he said, noting that an additional nine officers on routine patrol will give the precinct 45 on the midnight shift.
Hall also addressed noise complaints from loud vehicles in the area, noting that drag racing has moved into industrial areas and that 15 speeding summonses were given out in Maspeth last week.
“This is an issue that is being experienced everywhere in the city, especially in Queens North,” he said, adding that all eight precincts there are “paying special attention.”
Hall said, “When you’re up at 4 o’clock in the morning and you’re hearing the drag racing, the loud mufflers and things of that sort, obviously if there’s an emergency you always want to call 911.”
In other council news, Officers Brendan Finnerty and Ranpreet Jaswal were named Cops of the Month for a Sept. 27 arrest.
At around 3:50 a.m., the officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at Palmetto Street. The victim told them he was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two individuals on a moped wearing face masks.
The perpetrators took the victim’s wallet and bicycle. One fled on the moped, the other on the bicycle.
The officers canvassed the area and encountered the suspect on the moped, though he escaped.
“But these officers didn’t stop. They were relentless,” Hall said. “They kept searching and searching.”
The officers came across the 17-year-old under a vehicle in a driveway at a home. He was arrested for robbery, and the moped was recovered along with the knife he used.
His parents came to the station and he waived his Miranda rights, giving police information on the second suspect, who remains uncaught.
“Thanks to the effort of Officers Finnerty and Jaswal and their will not to give up, they were responsible for taking a violent criminal and a deadly weapon off the street,” Hall said.
