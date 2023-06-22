Farhana Haq, president and founder of Cats of Meow York animal rescue, a 501(c)(3) based out of Woodhaven, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, after police allegedly found 44 abused cats in her care.
The prior Sunday evening, the office of Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) received a call from a constituent with a report of about 45 cats “clinging to life” in a home in Woodhaven, an aide said. The office immediately reached out to the 102nd Precinct and connected with the ASPCA, as well as the Queens District Attorney’s Office, to get an investigation started. Ariola said she teamed up with the law enforcement offices to create a task force.
The warrant to search the multiunit property, located on 86th Street, was executed last Wednesday. The animals were seized from the property, tagged and numbered, and are currently being treated for their ailments.
“The cops did an outstanding job,” Ariola said to the Chronicle.
“The situation inside the house was deplorable,” she added in a later email. “These cats were living in an absolute state of neglect. For someone to run an organization that is supposed to be rescuing cats to then turn around and do something like this ... I am at a loss for words. Truly despicable, and I look forward to the DA moving forward with the trial and this individual being punished to the full extent of the law.”
“The animals were immediately transported to the ASPCA, where veterinary and behavior experts will conduct forensic exams and provide them with much-needed medical care and behavioral treatment and enrichment,” the agency said via email.
According to the NYPD, Haq’s charges include 44 counts of Agricultural Markets Law torture/injure/not feed animal, and 44 counts of Agricultural Markets Law neglect of an impounded animal.
COMY has publicly denied any wrongdoing, and started a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover Haq’s legal defense. When asked to comment, COMY directed the Chronicle to its lawyers, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In an Instagram post, the rescue confirmed all 44 of its cats were seized. “We want to remind all interested parties that we are volunteers performing a public service who have Trap-Neuter-Returned over 800 cats so far this year and who provide permanent care for the most needy cases,” they said.
“We ask the community to keep an open mind and not to draw premature or unjustified conclusions until we can say more and get back to saving lives.”
Six months prior to last week’s arrest, another rescue, MeowSquad NYC, warned about COMY’s purportedly unethical practices on social media, writing that Haq allegedly “used her status as a former member of our cat rescue to run up vet bills, abandon the cats at the clinics and then stick us with the bills.”
An anonymous former volunteer of COMY said in a statement to the Chronicle, “During my brief time at COMY, I was taken aback that the holding place was in a basement. The space was too small for the amount of cats they had, and there were no windows. The sink was always busted, every room was an organized mess and they had very limited supplies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.