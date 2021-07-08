Felicia Singh declared victory on Wednesday after she came out of Tuesday night’s unofficial results with a 5 percent lead over Mike Scala.
The news comes after the city’s Board of Elections released the results after a ranked-choice tabulation of in-person votes and over a hundred thousand absentee ballots citywide.
Singh, a 10th-grade teacher and activist, led a progressive primary campaign that centered on increasing turnout in the more northern immigrant-populated parts of the district.
“I’m so proud to be the Democratic nominee. People believe in the message that we’re sending from this campaign. I think it really resonates with the district and I’m so proud. I really want our community to feel like this win is for them and that they won with us,” Singh told the Chronicle.
In the general election in November, Singh will go on to run against GOP Chairwoman and Howard Beach Civic leader Joann Ariola, who handily won a primary against Howard Beach Kiwanis leader and political newcomer Steve Sirgiovanni by a 65 percentage-point lead.
With nearly all absentee ballots counted, the results leave a very unlikely path for Scala, a Howard Beach lawyer, to catch up with Singh. The BOE tweeted Tuesday night that across the entire city only 942 absentee ballots citywide are so far eligible to be “cured”— a process through which it fixes errors. Singh led the district by 441 votes in the results.
Singh’s apparent victory in the primary suggests a new electoral strategy in the Council district — the one remaining Republican-held seat in Queens. Higher turnout in the more conservative southern half of the district has played a determining role in electoral outcomes.
In recent election cycles, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven, which lean heavily Democratic, have been among the neighborhoods with the lowest turnout within Queens. Singh said that her campaign aimed at boosting turnout in these areas by focusing on getting through to non-English speaking voters.
“I said I wanted to reach out to the people whose doors haven’t been knocked on before, or haven’t really been contacted in the electoral process and encompasses majority communities of color,” Singh said.
Based on the in-person results the BOE released on June 22 alone, voter turnout nearly doubled in the sections of the district in Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park from the 2017 Democratic primary. Singh led in those areas by a significant margin.
Scala, who lost to sitting Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) in the general election four years ago, framed himself as the centrist choice in the race. According to the election-night results, he performed very well among first-place votes in the in-district sections of Assembly District 23, which stretches down from Ozone Park along Howard Beach, Broad Channel and the west half of the Rockaway peninsula.
Scala’s campaign did not respond to the Chronicle about whether he would concede the race or challenge the results in court, but did make a cryptic Tweet on Wednesday.
“I hate to break it to you, numbers always lie,” Scala tweeted, seemingly in reference to a lyric by rapper Joe Budden.
One looming question in the general will be whether the Democratic voters who voted for the moderate Scala in the primary will stick to Singh in a choice between her and the Trump-voting Ariola.
To add another variable in the mix, Community Board 9 Chair Kenichi Wilson will be running on a third-party line in an attempt to scoop up moderates on both sides of the aisle.
Singh said that her plan for the general election will be to continue to engage with her base of primary voters and break through to Scala voters in the coming months.
