Ethan Felder remembers the surprise among family and friends seven years ago when he decided to leave the world of corporate law to become a labor union attorney.
“I represented everybody from building trades to transit workers, law enforcement to nurses,” he said in an interview last week. “And at a certain point, I felt an obligation to try and make an impact in service to the people and community in public office.”
The Forest Hills native and former six-year member of Community Board 6 is challenging Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) in the June 27 Democratic primary, along with Sukhjinder Singh.
Felder believes Schulman has not been as open with the community as he believes a councilmember should be. Two examples he gives are this year’s education budget and the proposed study sought by proponents of pedestrianizing sections of Austin Street.
“The federal government is providing resources by way of investments all over the country post-pandemic and New York City elects to cut schools by $215 million,” Felder said. “That’s a wrong-headed move. It affects enrichment programs, teachers and most importantly, students all over the district, especially in areas that have economically disadvantaged students, not to mention the dearth of special needs spending. The councilmember voted for that budget. That is not a budget I would have voted for.”
The Transportation Committee at CB 6 has endorsed a request from some community groups and individuals for the city Department of Transportation to study reducing or eliminating car traffic on at least some portions of Austin Street. It has the backing of many seeking to reduce vehicular congestion and improve pedestrian safety, but has raised the ire of business owners and others.
“I haven’t seen an elected public official convene any sort of public forum or town hall on how this should happen and have a real debate,” Felder said. “I’ve attended meetings with the [Forest Hills] Chamber of Commerce, and I’m trying to elevate the dialogue in providing the different options the community has. This is an issue where we need to have prudent, careful and open dialogue. And we need a councilmember who’s able and willing to do the work of engaging the community on the way forward.”
A check of Felder’s platform includes expanding education programs, providing housing financing for some low-income residents and other things that would require large increases or massive reallocations in what the mayor says is a tight budget
“There is a $110 billion budget that’s being negotiated,” Felder said. “I do reject the notion that the city is short on resources that we need, and that we need to proceed with an austerity mindset,” he said.
Felder said his first priority in January would appeal to his labor lawyer instincts. He accused Schulman of refusing to meet with city retirees who he said are having their retirement medical benefits privatized by the city moving them to Medicare Advantage.
“They didn’t work in public service to get rich, but they have earned the dignity of a secure retirement with healthcare coverage that they have earned,” Felder said. “As a labor lawyer, I think this is something that needs to be addressed.”
The city has said the change will provide comparable coverage and save the taxpayers money. Felder believes Schulman, as chair of the Council’s Health Committee, could exercise jurisdiction and fight the switch.
Felder said the city needs to proceed cautiously before it continues down the path of a community jail in Kew Gardens by the courthouse as part of the replacement plan for Rikers Island, which is set to shut down in 2027.
“I don’t think anyone would say the situation on Rikers is acceptable ... It is a humanitarian disaster,” he said. “This needs to be thought through thoroughly, carefully and pragmatically so that we’re not re-creating what exists on Rikers right now.”
He also pointed out that the present-day Rikers Island population far exceeds the number of beds planned for the four new community facilities.
