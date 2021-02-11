The federal government will reimburse families in need for the cost of funerals for victims of Covid-19, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) announced Monday.
Standing at Corona Plaza, in one of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus, the two lawmakers said they had gotten $2 billion into recent Covid relief legislation for the program, which will be administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Families across New York are already paying the ultimate price with the tragic loss of their loved ones to the coronavirus,” Schumer said, according to a press release. “For families, the unspeakable loss of a loved one is being exacerbated by the substantial costs of funerals and burials that many cannot afford right now. This historic use of FEMA’s funeral assistance program helps ensure those grappling with this crisis are not also saddled with the financial burden of exorbitant funeral costs ... The work now centers on making sure eligible families know this is happening and know how to access the funds — that’s why our next job is to get the word out.”
Ocasio-Cortez said in part, “In the complete lack of adequate federal support, the least we could push for was for financial assistance to families burying their loved ones during this pandemic.”
People will have to apply for the funding once the program is established, which the lawmakers only said would be “soon.” They did not specify how much a family could receive but said the average funeral in New York costs $7,000 and that $260 million will be set for residents of the state.
The program is retroactive to Jan. 20, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020, and the lawmakers said they are working to keep it in place for the rest of the pandemic.
Those who think they may be eligible should begin gathering documentation showing their relationship to the deceased; a death certificate saying the cause was related to Covid-19; and records of funeral costs.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
