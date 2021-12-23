Federal prosecutors say they have broken up two Queens-based prostitution rings dating back to 2002 and at least 2004, respectively, with the arrests of six people on a 14-count indictment.
And the one link between the two is alleged to be a man named Wayne Peiffer, 48, a police officer in the upstate Village of Brewster since 2006.
All the other defendants live in Queens.
Authorities allege that the Cid-Hernandez sex trafficking group began in approximately May 2002, and used force, threats, fraud and coercion to lure young women and minor girls from Mexico to work as prostitutes.
The complaint, released on Dec. 14, states that the group had a controlled a number of “routes” with lists of clients throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The women were transported from and back to Queens by paid drivers.
Alleged members arrested included Luz Elvira Cardona, 33; Roberto Cesar Cid Dominguez, 54; Blanca Hernandez Morales, 51; and Jose Facundo Zarate Morales, 32.
Cristian Noe Godinez, 42, was charged in connection with what the government calls the Godinez prostitution business, which had been operating since at least 2004.
Prosecutors allege it also controlled client routes and paid its drivers. It allegedly operated from Queens “to various locations.”
The 19-page indictment alleges that Peiffer took steps to protect both organizations from “interference by law enforcement” in Brewster, including his own department.
Both groups allegedly provided him with free services in exchange for assistance that included “advance notice of law enforcement activities and assistance with avoiding detection and apprehension by law enforcement.”
The complaint states that the Cid-Hernandez group had been trafficking women to Brewster since at least 2004, and the Godinez operation since at least 2017.
“As alleged, the defendants conspired to lure young women and minor girls to travel to the United States based on false promises of a better life and forced them into prostitution once they arrived,” said Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in a statement. “The defendants allegedly received assistance in carrying out this conspiracy from a corrupt police officer who traded the honor of his badge and sworn oath for free sexual services. This Office is committed to bringing sex traffickers to justice and dismantling organizations that victimize women.”
In the Cid-Hernandez group, Cardona was charged with conspiracy to transport minors; sex trafficking of a minor; transportation of a minor; and Travel Act conspiracy.
Cid Dominguez was charged with conspiracy to transport minors; sex trafficking of a minor; transportation of a minor; Hobbs Act extortion conspiracy; two counts of Travel Act conspiracy; promotion of prostitution; and two counts of use of interstate facilities to commit bribery.
Hernandez Morales, 51, was charged with conspiracy to transport minors; two counts of sex trafficking of a minor; two counts of transportation of a minor; and Travel Act Conspiracy.
Zarate Morales was charged with conspiracy to transport minors; sex trafficking of a minor; transportation of a minor; and Travel Act conspiracy.
Charges against Godinez include Hobbs Act extortion conspiracy; Travel Act conspiracy; and promotion of prostitution.
Peiffer is charged with two counts of Hobbs Act extortion conspiracy; two counts of Travel Act conspiracy; two counts of promotion of prostitution; and two counts of use of interstate facilities to commit bribery.
Brewster Mayor James Schoenig, in a letter on the village’s website dated Dec. 15, said “the officer” has been suspended without pay and that the village will cooperate fully “to the extent requested.”
