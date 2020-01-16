Feds now probing Hunters Pt. library

Just when officials with the Queens Library probably thought the situation with its Hunters Point branch couldn’t get any worse, it has.

The Chronicle has confirmed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York is investigating the lack of handicapped access to portions of the $41.5 million library on a rise overlooking the East River near the Long Island City gantries.

The investigation appears to be tied to a 21-page federal lawsuit filed against the Queens Library, its board and the city in November by Tanya Jackson and the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York, alleging that several sections of the library are difficult or impossible to access for people with mobility issues.

“The goal of our lawsuit is to ensure that people with disabilities are rightfully able to enjoy all of the many benefits of the Hunters Point Library,” said Michelle Caiola of Disability Rights Advocates in an email to the Chronicle on Jan. 13.

“We certainly welcome the U.S. Attorney’s involvement as it brings more pressure to bear on the City to make the library fully accessible as quickly as possible,” she added.

In the suit, Jackson, who uses a walker, alleges that numerous areas such as a portion of the children’s section and a rooftop terrace are inaccessible to people who cannot use stairs; and that the building’s elevator does not stop at all floors.

The suit states that the Hunters Point Library meets the legal definition of a place of public accommodation and that the Queens Public Library and its board “through their repeated and deliberate failure to safeguard access to the library as a whole discriminatorily excludes visitors with mobile disabilities.”

The plaintiffs are asking the court to find that the library is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

They also are seeking an order requiring the library to “swiftly develop and implement a remedial plan to permanently remedy all barriers to equal access at Hunters Point Library; and for “reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.”

The office of U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue declined to comment.

“The City and Queens Public Library are committed to ensuring their facilities are accessible,” said New York City Law Department spokesperson Nick Paolucci. “Both are cooperating fully with the U.S. Attorney’s investigation.”

The library was first proposed in 1998 but was fraught with design and construction delays. At one point safety railings had to be added in when a review of the project determined that barriers on upper floors were not sufficiently high. Another delay occurred when a dockworkers’ strike in Spain delayed the delivery of windows manufactured in Germany.