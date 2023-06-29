The above photo, taken from a private security camera, shows U.S. postal inspectors arresting two alleged mail thieves after pulling them out of their vehicle on Monday morning on Mount Olivet Crescent near the Maspeth-Middle Village border.
The U.S. Postal Inspector’s New York City Division, in an email, confirmed its investigation was ongoing.
“We are working diligently with NYPD on this investigation,” a spokesperson said in an email to the Chronicle. “To protect the integrity of the investigation, no details will be provided.”
The arrests came one day after the NYPD posted a brief statement about a mail theft arrest effected by officers in Manhattan’s 19th Precinct.
The Postal Inspectors Office asked that anyone with information on the Queens case contact its agents at (877) 876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) or via Twitter, @PostalInspector.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.