The United States Senate passed the House of Representatives’ $1.5 trillion spending bill late last Thursday. In addition to avoiding a government shutdown, the bill provides for the funding of a number of local projects in Northern Queens; between Reps. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Bronx, Queens) and Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens), the three congressmembers secured more than $10 million. President Biden signed the bill into law on Tuesday.
The funding the bill provides has been in the works for roughly a year, and comes after vetting countless applications from local organizations, Meng told the Chronicle.
Meng, who is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, earmarked $3 million for the renovation of New York City Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst’s delivery unit as well as another $800,000 for a transcranial magnetic therapy suite there, $1.85 million for a Wastewater Epidemiology Training Laboratory at Queens College, $1 million for the Flushing and Ridgewood YMCAs, $1 million to New York City Health + Hospitals/Queens for an outpatient dialysis center, $750,000 to Flushing Hospital Medical Center for a women’s imaging suite, $531,000 for a climate resilience project at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, $400,000 for adult education services through Make the Road New York, $233,000 for upgrading facilities at the Ohel Kissena Boulevard Residence and $15,000 for Selfhelp Community Services.
“This money will go a long way toward making Queens healthier, safer, stronger, and even more resilient,” Meng said in a prepared statement. “As we continue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must build back stronger and ensure we have the resources that our communities need and deserve.”
Asked about the funding for wastewater testing at Queens College, which, to some, may seem outdated as the city begins to recover from the pandemic, Meng said that such testing was not necessarily Covid-specific.
“We just wanted to make sure that we know everything we can [about Covid], and it’s not just in relation to coronavirus, but other diseases and infections as well,” she told the Chronicle. “We’re helping to facilitate this, hopefully, innovative research so that we have a better sense of how to prevent this from happening in the future.”
Whereas the majority of the projects Meng received funding for are related to health and wellness, Suozzi and Ocasio-Cortez focused their financial support on environmental causes in their districts.
For one, Suozzi secured money to be put toward the preservation of some of Northeast Queens’ most cherished parks: Alley Pond Park, Udalls Cove and Linnaeus Park.
Specifically, $600,000 has been allocated for stormwater management in Little Neck Bay, which will be used to improve water quality in those three parks.
“It was an honor to bring the local environmental groups together to identify local environment priorities and shoveled ready projects to secure funding in collaboration with Congressman Suozzi’s office,” said Cecilia Venosta-Wiygul of the Douglaston Civic Association. “On behalf of the local environmental groups, we are grateful for Congressman Suozzi’s support and commitment to better the water quality and wildlife in the Little Neck Bay.”
In addition, $200,000 has been earmarked for new farm equipment and general expenses at the Queens County Farm.
Ocasio-Cortez has allocated roughly $240,000 for improvements to two on-water platforms in Flushing Bay. Those platforms are among the few sites in College Point where residents can enjoy the view on the water.
The project is the product of a proposal from College Point environmental group Coastal Preservation Network. Kat Cervino, the CPN’s president, was thrilled about the possibility of its moving forward. “We really didn’t know if it would ever see the light of day,” she said of the proposal.
Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday — a day after Meng spoke with the Chronicle. At the time, she said that the timeline on the proposed projects rests in the hands of the corresponding federal agencies.
Meng did note, though, that the plans would not be halted by municipal bureaucracy. Most of them do not require working with the city, instead working with local nonprofits. In those instances where the city is involved, such as the proposals for NYC Health + Hospitals facilities, the city has already been consulted, she explained.
But even before the bill’s signing, Meng was ready to hit the ground running.
“We are literally ready to speed dial my 10 agencies as soon as [Biden] signs it,” she said. “We want it as soon as possible.”
