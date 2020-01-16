Fed setback on ‘public charge’

After losing on an emergency stay motion in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals last week, the Trump administration filed a motion with the Supreme Court Jan. 13 asking that the injunction barring implementation of its Public Charge rule be lifted before it is argued on expedited appeal.

The litigation team and the lead plaintiff, the Make the Road New York activist group, said in part, “The Trump administration is grasping at straws in their desperate attempt to expedite implementation of their racist wealth test for immigrants even before the government’s appeals have been heard by the circuit courts. ... Now, more than ever, it is critical that the public charge policy, which the lower courts called ‘repugnant to the American Dream of prosperity and opportunity through hard work and upward mobility,’ continues to be blocked. Every day our injunction remains in effect, it protects millions of hard-working immigrant families across the nation.”