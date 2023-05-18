Carcinogens, feces and roach spray — those were just a few of the things that cannabis from unlicensed vendors either had in it or was exposed to, according to elected officials and members of law enforcement who were at a town hall at PS 270 in Rosedale last week to discuss the proliferation of illegal smoke shops near churches and schools in Southeast Queens.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said the previous governor, Andrew Cuomo, was to blame for the illegal cannabis market.
“Most of the products that these people are selling in these illegal shops are not graded by any scientific agencies,” Comrie said. “A lot of them were found to have feces in it and other products in it that are not safe ... I’m surprised of the demand for them, frankly.”
Carcinogens were found in some of the products, said the senator.
Roach spray too, said New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda.
“People, be cognizant that there are serious health risks in this unregulated market,” said Miranda.
The May 11 community forum was led by City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton).
“There has been a major increase of these shops in our neighborhoods,” said Brooks-Powers. “It is not legal to sell marijuana in New York City without a license. It is not legal to sell flavored e-cigarette products and it is not legal to sell tobacco and marijuana products to minors, and yet, hundreds, if not thousands, are doing exactly that throughout the city.”
Brooks-Powers said the products are a danger to kids.
“No child should be able to buy cigarettes or cannabis at your corner store,” she said. “Moreover, vapes have only been around for a few years and we have no idea what kind of impact they have on our kids.”
E-cigarettes, also known as “e-cigs,” “vapes,” “e-hookahs,” “vape pens,” and “electronic nicotine delivery systems” contain upwards of 20 times the nicotine of regular cigarettes and can be harmful to the adolescent brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Withdrawal symptoms from vapes include irritability, restlessness, anxiety or depression.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said the unlicensed vendors are deliberately scheming to attract young customers to their stores.
“In January, the Council held a joint hearing about the proliferation of illegal smoke shops in New York City and we learned about the numerous reports of brazen advertisements and aggressive marketing tactics to promote the sale of cannabis products to our children.”
Colorful signage, flashing neon lights, gummy bears, lollipops and various other candy-coated items are just a few of the ways that the vendors were luring children to their stores, the speaker said.
“There is a profound of feeling of helplessness when it comes to laws that have been passed at the state level,” which are supposed to provide regulation, said Adams. “But we know that the proliferation just continues. They don’t just continue, but are very, very active ... across from our schools and churches ... We got to figure this out.”
One purpose for legalizing cannabis was to give people in the state who were unjustly arrested solely for marijuana offenses a seat at the table as the industry became legitimate and the ability to earn an income, according to Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens). However, the unlicensed vendors have gone under the radar.
“In our state budget, we were really able to pass measures to really get at those smoke shops,” Hyndman said. “By strengthening the Tax Department — now they will have the ability as peace officers, not to carry guns but to go into those smoke shops and seize cannabis and fine individuals, depending on how much they take, up to $50,000 to $75,000.”
One shop used a workaround by opening up near a karate school in Springfield Gardens, said Hyndman.
It is illegal for a marijuana shop to be 200 feet near a church and 500 feet near a school.
“They are trying to lure our children into those shops,” said the assemblywoman. “Most of the owners do not look like people in this room.”
Shanon LaCorte, the director of the Crime Strategies & Intelligence Unit at the Queens District Attorney’s Office, said that his division is using similar tactics to getting ghost guns off the street when it comes to cannabis seizures.
“We are combing social media, talking to members of the community and working with law enforcement partners on a daily basis ... so that we can identify emerging illegal cannabis shops and trucks,” said LaCorte. Two weeks ago, a bust was made in Astoria of two illegal mobile cannabis trucks.
Other problems include storefronts near schools that are advertised as delis, LaCorte said. One “deli” in South Ozone Park had 30 pounds of cannabis and six pounds of mushrooms.
“We have and we can put the landlords on notice,” the director said. “If they don’t evict their tenants ... within five days, then we as the district attorney can initiate the eviction proceedings ourselves.”
LaCorte said that letters were sent to 310 suspected illegal smoke shops to put them on notice.
Kevin Williams, the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, gave props to Miranda for his work with the 100th, 101st and 105th precincts to seize marijuana from unlicensed cannabis vendors.
In March, he helped the 105th Precinct seize 397 THC vapes, 2,108 packages of THC “flower” — marijuana buds — weighing a total of 51 pounds and 290 THC edible products weighing 28.5 pounds.
“The estimated value of items seized [from Jan. 1 to May 11, citywide] is over $13 million,” said Miranda.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with all elected officials, all district attorney offices, the city Department of Buildings and other municipal agencies to take down illegal vendors, Miranda said.
“Many of these packages are counterfeit, so you are not getting what you are paying for,” said the sheriff. “Parents who have children who are sick, we are not interested in your children or arresting them, but we are interested in gaining the intelligence of ... where they purchased the products.”
