The FDNY Boxing Club will host the Garda Siochana Boxing Club from Dublin in its seventh annual “Thrilla in Camilla” fundraiser for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Friday, June 30, at St. Camillus Church parking lot in Rockaway Beach.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the first bout scheduled for 7:30. The address is 185 Beach 99 St. in Rockaway Beach.
Tickets are $30 for general admission, $50 for ringside and $100 for VIP table seating, and are available at fdnyboxing.org.
Vendors will be selling coffee, donuts, cold beverages, ice cream and cigars. There will be 50/50 raffles and a performance by the FDNY Emerald Society Bagpipers.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created in memory of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who on Sept. 11, 2001, ran almost two miles through the traffic-jammed Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in full gear — roughly 60 pounds — to reach the World Trade Center.
He is believed to have been killed when the South Tower collapsed.
