Eleven members of the FDNY who were assigned to Queens were among the 27 added last Wednesday to the department’s memorial wall dedicated to those who died from illnesses caused by rescue and recovery work at the site of the 9/11 World Trade Center attack.
The ceremony took place at FDNY Headquarters at 9 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn. The event was not open to the press and public this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“This year, due to the growing number of those lost, we were forced to expand this wall, to ensure there was room to honor all those who gave their lives,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro on Twitter.
The wall now has 227 names, members of the department who have joined the 343 killed in the collapse of the Twin Towers in 2001.
The honorees on Sept. 9 who were stationed in Queens included:
• Firefighters Robert Gless and John O’Brien of Engine Co. 329 in the Rockaways;
• Capt. Robert Collis of Engine Co. 304 in Queens Village;
• Auto mechanic James Sottile of a department repair shop in Long Island City;
• Firefighter Joseph Losinno of Engine Co. 302 in Jamaica:
• Firefighter Roger Espinal of Engine Co. 320 in Flushing;
• Firefighter Clifford DiMuro of Ladder Co. 137 in Rockaway Park:
• Firefighter Brian Casse of Engine Co. 294 in Richmond Hill;
• Lt. Paul Deo Jr. of Engine Co. 317 in St. Albans;
• Lt. Kevin Dunn of Engine Co. 251 in Glen Oaks; and
• Firefighter Paul Greco of Squad 270 in Richmond Hill.
Also honored were:
• Firefighter Owen Carlock of Ladder Co. 122 in Brooklyn;
• Firefighter James Hurson of Engine Co. 318 in Brooklyn;
• Firefighter Joseph Walsh of Ladder Co. 32 in the Bronx;
• Firefighter Robert Fitzgibbon of Engine Co. 47 in Manhattan;
• Firefighter Walter McKee of Battalion 39 in Brooklyn;
• Firefighter John Boyle of Rescue 1 in Manhattan;
• Firefighter Richard Tanagretta of Rescue 5 in Staten Island;
• Firefighter Andrew Gargiulo of Engine Co. 160 in Staten Island;
• Lt. Richard Estreicher of Engine Co. 248 in Brooklyn;
• Cpt. Dennis Gilhooly of Engine Co. 67 in Manhattan;
• Firefighter Michael Feldman of Ladder Co. 161 in Brooklyn;
• Firefighter Richard Jones of Ladder Co. 25 in Manhattan;
• Firefighter Joseph Hatzelman of Engine Co,. 218 in Brooklyn;
• Firefighter Daniel Foley of Rescue 3 in the Bronx;
• Battalion Chief Dennis Moynihan of Battalion 18 in the Bronx; and
• Firefighter John Marr of Engine Co. 34 in Manhattan.
“Our Department made a solemn promise to never forget the bravery and sacrifice of the 343 members who gave their lives on September 11th, and the growing list of heroes who have died due to illnesses related to their courageous work throughout the rescue and recovery effort,” Nigro said in a statement issued by the FDNY. “Though we are unable to join in person this year to remember these 27 extraordinary individuals, we still pause to honor that promise by ensuring their memory lives on with their inclusion on our World Trade Center memorial wall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.