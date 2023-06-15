A new decoration named for a murdered New York City EMS officer was presented on June 7 at the FDNY’s annual Medal Day ceremony, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Capt. Alison Russo-Elling, 61, had been with the FDNY nearly 25 years when she was attacked on an Astoria street corner on Sept. 29, 2022, and stabbed repeatedly in a brutal, unprovoked assault. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. The Sept. 11 first responder was posthumously promoted from lieutenant to captain.
The Captain Alison Russo North Star Medal was awarded to EMS Capt. Edgar Baez, the commanding officer of Emergency Medical Dispatch when Russo-Elling was attacked, who coordinated the EMS, fire and NYPD response while piecing together calls and fragments of radio calls. Baez is a 26-year member of the service.
“In this case, his instincts, knowledge and extensive experience as an officer who leads from the front were greatly appreciated,” according to the citation in the Medal Day program [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com]. The medal recognizes “an FDNY EMS officer who, in the performance of duty, performs an act of distinguished bravery and stamina under averse or extreme conditions.”
The medal is endowed by retired Deputy Chief Zachary Goldfarb in recognition of Russo-Elling, “who through her service to the citizens of New York City, exemplified leadership through responsibility, tenacity, resilience, decisiveness, compassion and courage.”
