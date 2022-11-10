The Fire Department will have to produce annual reports breaking down the firefighters in each of its companies and units by gender, race and ethnicity if a bill passed by the City Council last week becomes law.
Part of a legislative package designed to increase diversity in the department, the measure also will require the FDNY to report annually on the demographics of the area each of its companies and units serve.
Each of the five bills in the package were approved 49-0 last Thursday, with two legislators not voting: Councilwomen Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), who was absent, and Julie Menin (D-Manhattan), whose status among the yeas and nays was listed as “medical.”
“The bills in this package seek to address the historic lack of racial and gender diversity in the FDNY,” reads a City Council press release on the legislation. “The package addresses the recruitment and retention of diverse firefighters, confronts exclusionary practices that undermine diversity, and increases transparency about FDNY’s efforts.”
Mayor Adams’ office did not immediately respond when asked if he will sign the bills.
The measure to require demographic breakdowns of each fire company and its neighborhood, Intro. 552-A, was authored by Councilman Kevin Riley (D-Bronx). He also sponsored Intro. 553-A, which would require the FDNY to develop and implement training plans related to diversity and inclusion and to report its efforts online.
The other three bills were authored by Queens lawmakers.
Intro. 516-A, by Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), would require the FDNY to develop and implement a plan for recruiting firefighters from underrepresented groups, specifically women and minorities.
Intro. 519-A, by Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach), chair of the Fire and Emergency Management Committee, would require the FDNY to survey each firehouse to determine what upgrades would be needed to facilitate its use by a mixed-gender workforce. Temporary measures would be employed until long-term upgrades were made.
Intro. 560-A, by Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), would require the department to produce a report each year on complaints filed with the FDNY regarding potential violations of the City’s Equal Employment Opportunity Policy, including the number of complaints; information on the types of misconduct alleged and case outcomes, including any corrective action taken by the department.
The five bills were approved just one week after Laura Kavanaugh was appointed the FDNY’s first female commissioner.
Supporters inside and outside of the Council praised the measures.
“The men and women that serve our communities in the FDNY are among the bravest and most selfless people in our City,” said Councilmember Crystal Hudson (D-Brooklyn), co-chair of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual Caucus. “Yet, we’re failing to provide Black and brown New Yorkers with equitable pathways to become firefighters; and falling short of guaranteeing women and LGBTQ+ firefighters, as well as firefighters of color, the right to work without fear of harassment.
“In too many ways, the current system is failing to foster a workplace that is safe, diverse, and inclusive to all.”
Hudson continued by saying the bills “will only strengthen” the FDNY.
