Mayor Adams on Monday signed five bills designed to bring greater ethnic diversity to the Fire Department, to make firehouses more accommodating to women and to prevent and track cases of discrimination and harassment in the ranks.
Three of the five laws were authored by Queens councilmembers.
Intro. 516-A, sponsored by Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), requires the FDNY, in consultation with the city Department of Citywide Administrative Services, to develop and implement a plan to recruit and retain individuals from underrepresented populations as firefighters.
Intro. 519-A, sponsored by Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), requires the FDNY to survey each firehouse to determine the upgrades necessary to facilitate use by a mixed-gender workforce. Upon completion of the survey, the FDNY will then submit a report on the findings of the survey detailing the necessary upgrades, the feasibility of making them and any construction plans to make them.
Intro. 552-A, sponsored by Councilman Kevin Riley (D-Bronx), requires the FDNY to submit an annual report on the number of employees assigned to each firehouse or special operations unit, broken down by gender and race or ethnicity, as well as the number of individuals living within the service area of each fire company, also broken down by gender and race or ethnicity.
Intro. 553-A, also sponsored by Riley, requires the FDNY, in consultation with DCAS, to develop and implement a plan for providing ongoing training and education for all employees regarding diversity and inclusion, on the department’s anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies. The FDNY also will be required to post an annual report on its website regarding efforts taken to implement such training.
Intro. 560-A, sponsored by Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), requires the FDNY to submit an annual report on complaints filed with the department’s Equal Employment Opportunity office regarding potential violations of the city’s Equal Employment Opportunity policy. The report will include the number of complaints that resulted in corrective action, disaggregated by the form of corrective action, including, but not limited to, formal reprimands, fines, loss of pay or benefits, transfers, suspensions, demotions and terminations.
Top city officials and lawmakers lauded the bills in prepared statements issued with the announcement of their signing.
“Our FDNY frontline heroes keep our city safe day in and day out, and today we take another step to strengthen and support New York City’s Bravest,” said Mayor Adams. “New York City’s diversity is our strength, and these five bills will help build a more inclusive FDNY that is reflective of the millions of New Yorkers we serve. I’m grateful to our colleagues in the City Council for their partnership and commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive Fire Department for generations to come.”
“New York City’s firefighters protect our city and save lives every single day, yet it remains clear that FDNY is not representative of our city’s diversity,” Speaker Adams said. “I’m proud these new laws passed by the council and signed today help advance the department’s recruitment and retention of women and people of color from all communities as firefighters. This package of bills becoming law marks a significant step forward to ensure that New York’s Bravest are more equitably composed of people from New York City’s entire gorgeous mosaic. I thank my colleagues in the council for working collaboratively to pass this important legislation and Mayor Adams for signing the bills into law.”
“I am proud to sponsor legislation that will lead to upgrades for our fire houses to have adequate areas for both men and women to tend to their personal needs,” Ariola said. “I will continue to fight for the members of the FDNY in every aspect of their job.”
The bills all passed 49-0 Nov. 3, with Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) absent and Councilwoman Julie Menin (D-Manhattan) listed as not voting for a medical reason.
Neither the union representing firefighters nor the one representing officers responded by press time to requests for comment and insight on the legislation.
The new required reporting will not add any work for fire companies or take away firefighters from vital duties, according to the Council press office.
Demographic information on firehouse coverage areas will be gathered from Census information, and the FDNY and DCAS already have data on all employees and are equipped to compile the required reporting on firehouse demographics.
The first report on the firehouse ethnic breakdowns is due Jan. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.