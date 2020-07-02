An alleged bank robber was not ready for his closeup, or rather, what federal prosecutors assert are multiple video surveillance cameras chronicling his journey north along 107th Street in Ozone Park following an armed caper at Valley National Bank in Ozone Park on May 18.
According to the arrest warrant obtained by the FBI on June 24, Kevin Crawford, 27, who is homeless according to federal authorities, was captured by video surveillance cameras from the time he left the bank and headed up the street.
He faces up to 25 years in federal prison if convicted.
Video and still footage provided by the office of Richard Donoghue, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, allegedly tracks Crawford on at least five separate cameras, which allegedly tie him to the video of the robbery on a bank camera.
According to the FBI, the robbery took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. when Crawford entered the bank at 107-01 Liberty Ave. at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 107th Street. The robber approached a teller and handed over a manila envelope with the hand-written messages “Fill it up” and “20’s 50’s and 10’s.”
When the teller did not immediately comply the man pulled a knife and held it to the neck of a bank employee.
He then fled the bank with $2,330 in cash in the envelope and fled north. The man depicted in bank security footage was wearing a black jacket with thick white stripes on the shoulders and arms, a red knit cap with black-and-white patterns, a black scarf or face mask and blue gloves.
“The NYPD canvassed the neighborhood for surveillance cameras and recovered numerous video recordings, which I have reviewed, that captured the robber’s flight from the bank and his subsequent movements,” wrote FBI Special Agent George Lane in the warrant application.
The first, only a short distance from the bank, allegedly shows the robber holding the envelope with his left hand and discarding an object with his right.
The NYPD allegedly recovered a knife from the location, which the warrant states had a latent print that matched Crawford’s right ring finger when compared to prints previously taken by law enforcement.
The next camera, farther to the north, showed the man continuing to run in the matching clothes and holding the envelope, while a third shows him removing the hat and mask and offering authorities “an identification-quality image of his face.” A fourth showed the robber removing the gloves.
Lane asserts he reviewed the video with an NYPD detective “who has twice participated in the arrest of KEVIN CRAWFORD for prior robberies. [The detective] positively identified the perpetrator in the video and photographs as KEVIN CRAWFORD.”
Yet a fifth video purports to show Crawford walking into an alley between two houses from the sidewalk and leaving two and a half minutes later wearing different clothes and without the envelope.
Lane asserted that Crawford was not captured on backyard cameras, and that no one else entered or exited the alley from either sside before the NYPD allegedly recovered “items he abandoned” including the envelope that had the written note — and, according to the FBI, two prints from Crawford’s right thumb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.