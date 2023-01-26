Federal prosecutors are going to the videotape — a lot of it — in their case against an Ozone Park man for the theft of $250,000 worth of jewelry from a store in the Queens Center mall on Dec. 31.
In a sworn FBI complaint, authorities allege that they are in possession of a string of surveillance videos that show Fernando Frias, 51, of Centerville Street, going from his home to the Zales jewelry store in the mall and back, aided by a second person driving him to and from the mall in a van.
While the man holding a Zales employee at gunpoint wore a mask and orange gloves, the office of Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, alleges that numerous videos show Frias heading to the store and his home in the same hooded shirt, gloves and camouflage pants with no mask and his face clearly visible.
The complaint alleges that Frias entered the store at 11:23 a.m. on Dec. 31 and asked the sales clerk to examine a diamond ring.
When the sales clerk opened the case, the masked man caught on surveillance video pulled a gun and ordered her to leave the case open. As she backed away, the robber jumped over the case and began “shoveling jewelry into a bag.”
The complaint acknowledges that the sales clerk described the gunman as being a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, but the complaint, in a footnote, said law enforcement has still been able to establish Frias as the suspect, largely using the clothing the gunman wore.
The robber also was described as wearing orange gloves, a face mask, a gray-and-orange hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants, a description borne out by store surveillance videos.
Videos showed the same man wearing the same clothing entering and exiting the mall. A further video canvass also allegedly recovered footage before and after the robbery showing Frias leaving and returning to an address on Centerville Street; Frias entering and leaving a white van both at his home and at a spot near the mall; and the van subsequently taking Frias to his home over the same route it traveled to go to the mall; in some shots without a mask.
The complaint states Frias was further identified by an NYPD detective as a man who “has been arrested multiple times for theft-related crimes” most recently last February for crimes allegedly committed last Feb. 8, 14 and 19.
“Frias has been the person of interest in approximately 20 crimes over a one year period,” the complaint continues, alleging that in connection with an arrest he gave the NYPD the home address of the building that the Zales robber left and returned to on Dec. 31.
In an accompanying document requesting that Frias be held without bail, the government said that when the FBI went to serve a search warrant at the Ozone Park address, Frias was not at home, having been arrested “moments before” by the NYPD Warrants Squad in connection with a pair of “larceny-related” incidents.
“At the time of that arrest, the defendant tried to climb out a window of his home in an effort to avoid apprehension,” the detention memo states.
When confronted at the police precinct by agents about the value of the jewelry taken in the Zales robbery, Frias allegedly said “that if he had stolen $300,000, he would have been in Ecuador.”
The FBI also alleged that in one open Queens case, the theft of cell phones from a T-Mobile store with a total value of “thousands of dollars,” Frias allegedly intimated that he had a weapon in his pocket, stating that he would hurt someone if he had to.
