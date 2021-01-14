The FBI raided a Middle Village home Tuesday, arresting a 40-year-old man on a weapons possession charge after he allegedly made online threats to organize an armed caravan to the Capitol.
Eduard Florea was arrested at his home on 76th Street near Juniper Valley Park by members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task and the NYPD.
Florea does not appear to have been a participant in the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol last week by pro-Trump demonstrators, police officials told reporters.
Authorities, however, detected messages he allegedly posted online talking of traveling to Washington, DC, to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week.
Florea, identified as an information technology worker by the Staten Island Advance, served a one-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2014 to possessing a cache of illegal weapons and assaulting his wife, according to the newspaper.
He reportedly claimed online that he was a member of the Proud Boys, a far-right, male-only political organization.
Florea was scheduled to make a virtual initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn Federal Court, a law enforcement source said.
He was living on Staten Island at the time of his previous arrest. Neighbors said Florea had lived in Middle Village for only a few years.
The two-family house where he rented the basement apartment was sold in 2017 for $1 million, according to city property records.
Online real estate ads indicated the rent was $2,300 a month for the two-bedroom apartment.
Neighbors said the upstairs tenants, a woman and two children, left the house following the raid.
An old-model Pontiac Trans Am with two flat tires and without license plates was parked in the driveway of the home Wednesday morning.
Florea was not the only New Yorker arrested by the FBI Tuesday.
Will Pepe of Beacon was arrested for rioting at the Capitol last Wednesday. Pepe, an Metro-North employee, was suspended by the agency after he called out sick to join the riot in Washington, DC.
