Faulty wiring was the cause of a fire that killed a Forest Hills woman last Friday night and injured four others, including a 1-year-old child, according to the city Fire Marshal’s Office.
It is being ruled as accidental.
The funeral of Thitirat Sornworawed, 52, of 71-11 Austin St., was scheduled for Wednesday, according to information posted by her family on a GoFundMe page. She will be cremated today, Aug. 24, and interred a All Souls Cemetery in East Elmhurst.
The fire broke out at 10:16 p.m., according to the FDNY. A dozen units and 60 firefighters were summoned to the scene. The blaze was declared under control at 11 p.m.
TheGoFundMe page, which can be found at bit.ly/3qNHRfb, had raised more than $11,000 as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday.
“My family is in need of financial support and shelter since we can’t access the building in the [forseeable] future,” said her son, Sippakorn Sornworawed. “I also have an 11-year-old little brother whose school semester will start soon. The funeral asks for $5,000 by Thursday, and any support will be greatly appreciated. Thank you very much.”
Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) was speaking with the owners of a first-floor restaurant at the address of the fire early Monday morning. She said she has been in touch with Sornworawed’s family, and that the Red Cross assisted other residents.
“The police called me immediately,” Schulman said. The councilwoman in turn contacted the Mayor’s Office.
One thing that call got was a visit Monday from Abel Lopez of the city’s Office of Small Business Services. Lopez was speaking with John and Sonya Kim, owners of the restaurant, Ugly Donuts and Corn Dogs.
“They’re first-time business owners,” Schulman said. “He’ll help walk them through the process of filing insurance claims and other things they’ll need to do.”
George Hadjiconstantinou from the Queens Chamber of Commerce also was on hand to help.
The Kims opened the eatery in April 2022. The business serves Korean street food and had visible damage Monday morning. The Kims don’t live in the building, but their manager does. They had closed for the night shortly before the fire was discovered.
“A man from the second floor talked to our manager,” John Kim told the Chronicle. “He said there was smoke coming from a bedroom. He wanted to call 911 but didn’t speak English. My manager helped him call 911.”
“Our hearts are with the community after this tragic fatal fire,” a Red Cross spokesman said in an email. The agency provided emergency assistance, including lodging and financial help, to four families comprising six adults and four children.
The organization said Tuesday that it is working to register additional impacted families, and any residents displaced by this fire who have not yet connected with the Red Cross should call 1 (877) RED-CROSS (733-2767).
