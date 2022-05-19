Poor conditions in New York City Housing Authority buildings have long been a problem, be it mold infestations, vermin, water leaks or asbestos. But residents at Queensbridge North have begun to raise concerns about another issue that has plagued the facility for years: faulty intercoms.
Longtime resident and organizer Raymond Normandeau has been following the issue intently for months. At various points in time, both his intercom as well as everal of his neighbors’ (and at a time, every one in the building) have been out of order, often for months at a time, despite complaints being filed.
Normandeau chalks up the issue in large part to NYCHA’s ticket filing system. When a complaint is attended to, the ticket is closed, regardless of whether the problem is actually solved.
Speaking of the intercom at a neighbor’s apartment, whom he assisted through the process, Normandeau said, “We put in a ticket, then a maintenance man came up and said his outside contractor has to look at it. A few days later, the ticket was closed.”
But when Normandeau has followed up with additional tickets, NYCHA has passed the buck to Verizon, Genatech and Tomax, which collectively operate the system, saying the matter is in their hands.
Asked for comment, a NYCHA spokesperson made a similar statement.
“NYCHA staff are working to survey the buildings to identify all the intercoms that are out of order. A vendor will be making repairs once manufacturing delays are resolved,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.
Residents at Queensbridge filed a lawsuit against NYCHA late last year in light of the poor conditions. Among the complaints listed in the suit is the faulty intercom system. That case is still ongoing. But the suit also takes issue with the ticketing system itself. One lawyer on the case, Robert Sanderman of Legal Services NYC, called it “a form of harassment.”
Stan Morse, lead organizer for the Justice for All Coalition, said that the issue is not exclusive to Queensbridge.
“This is not just Queensbridge — this is many developments across the city. It’s been an issue since I’ve been working here — that’s five years. This has always been an issue,” he told the Chronicle. “There are some buildings that haven’t had intercom service for years. It just stays out.”
Though nonworking intercoms may not seem the biggest concern in a public housing complex, both Normandeau and Morse emphasized that a faulty intercom is a safety issue.
“God forbid, what if there’s an emergency, the cops need to come — if anything happened, they need to get into the building in a minute,” Morse said. “So it can raise to the level of a life-threatening situation, even though it doesn’t seem like that.”
Normandeau raised a similar concern. “In November, my wife had to be brought by ambulance to Mount Sinai, Queens. I called 911, the ambulance came,” he recalled. “I was able to buzz them in — if the intercom was not working, it’d be a problem.”
The same NYCHA spokesperson added, “The safety of our residents is our highest priority, and all the doors at Queensbridge North and South are in working order and lock.”
