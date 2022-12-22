An Elmhurst man has been indicted for murder in the death of his 3-year-old son in November, as well as for the alleged abuse of the boy’s 2-year-old sibling.
Shaquan Butler, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, single counts of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. He faces 40 years to life.
“As alleged, this parent failed his primary duty as a protector, killing one of his own children by callous force and allegedly injured another. We will not forget this child. The defendant will be held fully accountable for his actions.”
There is a third child in the family about one year old.
Butler’s son, also named Shaquan, was found unconscious by first responders called to the shelter at the old Pan American Hotel on Nov. 17. He had visible bruises on his head, torso and extremities. He was found to have suffered massive internal bleeding and died from blunt force trauma to his torso.
