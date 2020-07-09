New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 74F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.