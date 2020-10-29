An employee of an Ozone Park convenience store in the 106th Precinct was allegedly shot and killed by a homeless person who had been kicked out of the store on Monday night, police said.
Medics rushed Mohmediyan Tarwala, a 26-year-old who worked part-time at Crossbay Express, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center after he took two shots to his stomach. He died later that night.
The accused shooter, Steven Cohen, 63, had gotten into an argument with the shop’s employees earlier and was kicked out of the store. He returned with a gun around 6:15 p.m. and shot at Tarwala and another employee, whom he did not hit, according to the police.
As the shooter tried to flee the scene, an off-duty cop who was in the store, identified by the New York Daily News as Officer Jason Maharaj, followed him outside, apprehended him and grabbed the weapon. Maharaj held the shooter at the store until uniformed officers arrived at the scene, NYPD said.
Cohen, a former Lindenwood resident who lives out of a minivan that was parked nearby, had recently become known for creating disturbances in the area, according to Howard Beach community activist PJ Marcel.
Cohen was charged with murder, attempted murder and the criminal use of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
