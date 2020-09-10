Late Saturday night, two motorcyclists collided in Dutch Kills, were ejected from their bikes and taken to nearby hospitals, where one was pronounced deceased. The accident was one of three fatal motorcycle crashes in Queens over the holiday weekend.
Just before midnight on Sept. 5, Stylianos Berios of Bayside was traveling southbound on 31st Street on his American Iron Horse motorcycle when he was struck by a Kawasaki motorcycle, which was traveling northbound on 31st Street and making a left turn onto 36th Avenue. Both he and the other operator were ejected from their motorcycles and sustained injuries — the Kawasaki driver, 30, suffered facial injuries, but Berios, 67, succumbed to his head trauma.
The deadly weekend began earlier that morning at around 1 a.m. when Matthew Hester of Hempstead, LI, crashed his 2014 BMW motorcycle into a marked NYPD Highway Unit vehicle that was stopped in the left lane on the westbound Belt Parkway in the vicinity of 156th Avenue. The police vehicle was tending to another civilian, whose disabled vehicle was also stopped in the left lane. Authorities determined that Hester, 41, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the police car and was ejected from his bike. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The officer who was sitting in the police car driver’s seat was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, but is in stable condition with neck and back pain.
In the early hours of Labor Day, Carlos Guzman of Woodhaven fatally crashed his Harley Davidson into an SUV in Oakland Gardens.
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Guzman was traveling westbound on 73rd Avenue just after midnight on Sept. 7, and entered the intersection at the same time as a 50-year-old woman operating a Toyota Forerunner, who was heading southbound on 224th Street. Guzman, 37, struck the SUV’s rear left tire and was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
