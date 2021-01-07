Mayor de Blasio signed two bills Tuesday expanding protections for fast-food workers in the city.
The bills, passed in December by the City Council, protect workers from being fired without “just cause” or a bona fide economic reason.
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) bill prohibits fast-food restaurants from terminating employees or reducing their hours by more than 15 percent absent economic reasons, such as the full or partial closing of the restaurant, or technological or organizational changes brought on by a reduction in sales or profits.
The measure also requires layoffs to take place based on seniority, with the last hired being the first fired.
Councilman Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) wrote the bill requiring just cause for termination in writing, such as failure to perform the job’s duties or misconduct.
The laws are aimed at chains with 30 or more locations. They will take effect 180 days after being signed.
“These bills will provide crucial job stability and protections for fast-food workers on the front lines,” de Blasio said.
