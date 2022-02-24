Mayor Adams named north Queens’ own Christina Farrell to serve as First Deputy Commissioner of New York City Emergency Management on Feb. 17.
Farrell lives in Whitestone with her husband, Tim, and their four children.
Her appointment came alongside that of the new commissioner, Zachary Iscol.
Farrell most recently led the agency as acting commissioner, a role she assumed after the previous one, Andrew D’Amora, retired in January. Before that, Farrell served as acting first deputy commissioner when D’Amora was appointed acting commissioner in March 2021.
Farrell has been with the city for more than 27 years, the Mayor’s Office said. She has worked at NYCEM since 2003, and helped lead the city through numerous crises, like the 2003 citywide blackout, Hurricane Sandy and the Covid-19 pandemic. She is also responsible for the creation of several of the agency’s signature programs, including Ready New York and Notify NYC.
Adams praised Farrell’s record in a tweet Feb. 17. “@calfarrell stepped up to lead @NYCEmergencyMgt during our transition,” he wrote. “From storms and flooding to a global pandemic, she has been there for our city and I’m thrilled to appoint her to stay on as First Deputy Commissioner.”
In a statement to the Chronicle, Farrell said it was an honor to serve the agency.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this fantastic team with Commissioner Iscol, and look forward to bringing the department to the next level as we continue to help New Yorkers before, during, and after emergencies,” she said.
