Gov. Hochul on Monday morning announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will not be increasing fares in the near future and that service cuts being planned for 2023 and 2024 have been taken off the table thanks to a coming infusion of federal infrastructure money.
Hochul’s remarks, according to a press release on her official website, were made at Albany International Airport as she was headed to Washington, DC, to attend President Biden’s signing of the estimated $1.2 trillion package.
“We anticipate that there’ll be no fare hikes for the MTA,” Hochul said. “So therefore, those of you who are commuters on the MTA and have been anxious about how much this is going to go up, especially in this era of inflation, I’m really excited to say that we will not have to raise the fares or have any service cuts. The service cuts that were planned for 2023 and 2024 are now off the table for MTA commuters.”
Published reports quote Janno Lieber, acting chairman and CEO of the MTA, as saying fare increases would be ruled out for at least six months.
Hochul said the measure is worth $10.5 billion for state mass transit systems, $14 billion for roads and bridges, $3 billion for clean water projects and $100 million for expanded broadband development [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com].
Mayor de Blasio gave Biden a thumbs-up for the whole package on Twitter.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is a HUGE victory and @POTUS is right: the time for America to win the 21st Century is right now,” he tweeted.
“[I]t delivers investment in our public transit system that’ll help subway straphangers, bus riders, MTA and LIRR commuters get to where they need to go on time and affordably,” U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tweeted shortly after the bill signing at the White House.
The Riders Alliance, a mass transit advocacy group, had posted concerns only this past weekend expressing concerns that Hochul would allow the service cuts.
“We applaud @GovKathyHochul for this pledge and @SenSchumer for the infrastructure $ that helped make it possible,” the organization tweeted Monday. “Now that $ needs to be well allocated ...”
Passengers United, another transit advocacy group, called it a win in an email sent out Monday morning.
“We at Passengers United are pleased that there will be no fare increases as announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul today,” Passengers United said. “This move will help grow ridership throughout the MTA region.”
The group took the opportunity to push the MTA to introduce a “freedom ticket,” which would allow city residents within the five boroughs at the same price as the subway or a bus.
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) also touted the money the bill set aside for the city’s airports. U. S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) called the law “a once-in-a-generation investment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.