The Metropolitan Transportation Authority may have delayed fare hikes on subways and buses, but a vote on increasing tolls for bridges and tunnels by up to 8 percent still is on the table, according to MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye.
Numbers presented by the MTA state the cost of a trip by E-ZPass over the Throgs Neck and Whitestone bridges for a passenger vehicle could go from the present $6.12 to $6.70.
Increases for toll-by-mail trips, now $9.50, would depend on the crossing, type of vehicle, time of day and other matters.
Foye, in a statement issued Jan. 14, said the decision on mass transit fares was based on both the economic impact of Covid-19 on the riding public and hopes for more federal aid under a new Biden administration and Democratic-led Senate in Washington, DC.
“As part of our biennial review of fare and toll policy, the MTA conducted the unprecedented level of outreach this year required, holding eight public hearings and receiving 2,100 public comments,” he said. “What we heard at these hearings was that people are suffering and cannot shoulder even a modest fare increase right now.”
Foye said under new leadership in Washington — citing President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) by name — the agency is hoping for $8 billion in additional pandemic relief and continued federal investment in mass transit in 2021 and beyond.
“For these reasons, the MTA has decided to postpone the planned fare increase for several months,” Foye said. “We plan to move forward with a discussion and vote on recommended toll changes in February.”
It already has received more than $7 billion in Covid-19 relief.
The MTA also operates the RFK Triborough Bridge; the Queens Midtown and Hugh L. Carey tunnels; the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge; the Henry Hudson Bridge; the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge; and the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.