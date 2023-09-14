For nearly two decades it seemed that tennis glory at the US Open, with a few scattered exceptions, ran through six players with a combined 27 titles at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center among them.
Yes, Novak Djokovic this week won his fourth men’s championship since 2011.
But it was the first year with six-time women’s champion Serena Williams and five-time men’s titleist Roger Federer in retirement; Williams had three more in doubles and mixed-doubles play.
Four-time men’s winner Rafael Nadal, who is contemplating retirement, stayed home this year with the same injury that kept him out of Wimbledon earlier this summer.
Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, with two women’s titles and two doubles crowns to her name, was eliminated in the first round. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, who won in 2012, lost in the second.
Tennis fans at Flushing Meadows last Saturday were wistful about those they missed, but also were excited about young players vying to become their new favorites.
Lorraine Ellison of Australia was at her first US Open with countrywoman and now Manhattan resident Rani Simpson, who was attending her second. The distinctive dark-green RF logo on Ellison’s teal baseball-style cap told even the most casual tennis fan that she missed Federer’s swan song for both the Open and competitive tennis by 12 months.
“I wish I could have seen him here,” she said. “But I did see him play four times at the Australian Open.”
Going further on players she would have liked to see in New York, Ellison mentioned Jimmy Connors, who won the first two of his five US Open titles at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills.
Simpson wished she could have seen Serena Williams just one more time, but was excited about sixth-ranked Coco Gauff, 19, of the United States. She would not be disappointed. Gauff won her first Grand Slam title hours later vs. Aryna Sablenka of Belarus.
Xolchilt Arias and Olga Armenta, visiting from Utah, also lamented missing Williams at Arias’ first Open and Armenta’s second. But they too were rooting for Gauff to pull off the upset.
A fan who gave her name only as Stephanie from New Jersey said she hoped to see Nadal, and missed Federer. But she and her friend Vickie also said the 20-year Grand Slam jinx on U.S. men could be nearing an end with Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz making it to the quarterfinals.
Shelton, 20, had been dismissed by Djokovic in the semifinals the night before.
“He’ll end the jinx,” Stephanie said. “He serves at 140 mph. He charges the net. He has skill.”
