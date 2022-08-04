Race to Forest Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the second annual Queens Olympics.
The Queens Running Collective is hosting the family-friendly track meet, which will feature individual and mixed relays for all ages and fitness levels.
Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each event and to all children.
The events will include men’s and women’s individual 100m, 200m and 400m runs; kids’ 100m, 200m and 4x100m; and a mixed 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and a one-mile walk. Participants can sign up for more than one. The event starts at 9 a.m. and a celebration at Neir’s Tavern will follow.
Visit the Queens Running Collective’s Eventbrite page to register.
The Queens Running Collective, founded in 2020, is a coalition of six Queens-based run crews (Queens Distance Runners, Run Hustle Run, We Run Hollis, WEPA, Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and World’s Fair Run Crew) uniting for community action. For more information, follow Queens Running Collective on Instagram.
— Deirdre Bardolf
