Falling debris kills woman in Flushing

A 67-year-old woman was struck and killed by falling debris in Downtown Flushing at approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

Xiang Ji, a grandmother from Westbury, LI, was walking eastbound in the area of Main Street and 41st Road when she was struck by a sheet of aluminum-covered plywood that had been blown off the 41-28 Main Street Tian Jin Dumpling House building because of heavy winds.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call for an unconscious woman and arrived to find Ji unresponsive. EMS arrived and moved her to New York-Presbyterian/Queens hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

“Our preliminary investigation found that an aluminum-covered plywood panel at the front of the building collapsed to the sidewalk below, tragically striking a pedestrian,” said the Department of Buildings. “Forensic engineers and inspectors from the Department are still on-site, conducting a thorough investigation of the entire building, to ensure that there is no further danger to the public. Following our full investigation, we will take aggressive enforcement actions against responsible parties as warranted.”

DOB investigators issued the property owners, Kam Kee Realty Inc., a violation for “failure to maintain building in a code compliant manner,” and ordered the owners to immediately erect a sidewalk shed around the building.

According to DOB officials, the building owners have 18 open violations issued by the Environmental Control Board at the property, mostly for issues related to alleged illegal work without a permit inside the building, unpermitted business signs and illegal occupancy. None of the violations are related to the façade of the building.

The DOB issued a stop-work order on Aug. 31 for alleged illegal construction work in the basement of the building without proper permits. The property was reinspected in October and December, when it was issued further violations for failure to correct the illegal basement work.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the woman who was struck by falling debris today in Flushing,” said City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing). “Such a horrific tragedy should never happen to anyone who is simply walking down the sidewalk, and it is a clear example of why building owners and city agencies need to ensure building facades are safe, especially during periods of high winds.”