Hundreds of people were in attendance on Monday for the 34th Annual Laurelton Memorial Day Parade, which started at the intersection of 225th Street and Merrick Boulevard and ended at the Veterans Memorial Triangle at 225th Street and North Conduit Avenue.
The event was organized by Col. Edward O. Gourdin of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5298, the Laurelton Lions Club, American Legion Benjamin Moore Post 1946, VFW Proctor Hopson Post 1896, American Legion Post 483, the Federated Blocks of Laurelton, Concerned Citizens of Laurelton and the Kickers Jr. Soccer Club of Southeast Queens.
Some of the elected officials included Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D- St. Albans), Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and state Attorney General Tish James.
“I’m very glad that the Lions and the VFW Post are doing this annually,” Hyndman told the Queens Chronicle. “This is our way of us giving back to Black and other veterans of color who died because they wanted a better way of life for their families because they had no other options. The military gave them the opportunity to be able to buy homes, take care of their families and be responsible citizens.
“I’m grateful that we are able to do this in Laurelton, one of the most thriving economically Black communities that we have in this country.”
Richards said it was an important day that should always be celebrated.
“We pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Richards said. “We take our freedoms for granted on so many scales in this country.
“Look at the political discourse going on in the country. On a day like this, politics must be set aside. No matter what your affiliation is, we are all Americans. It’s a perfectly imperfect nation, but it is the greatest nation on the face of this Earth.”
Similar to Richards, Brooks-Powers said that many people do take for granted the lives that were lost for the freedoms we have in the U.S.
“The outpouring of love and solidarity in the community is a beautiful sight to see,” Brooks-Powers said.
James said it was an honor and privilege to commemorate all of the fallen soldiers.
“They fell so that we can rise,” James said.
Celebrating with her dog Milky and her friend Sabine French was Reba Perry, a nurse who volunteers by serving homeless veterans.
“I service them on the street,” Perry said. “Anytime they need me, I’m there to help.”
For over 25 years, Perry has also invited some of the veterans to her home to feed them and has helped them find a place once they were able to get back on their feet.
Perry’s father and uncle, Richard and Nathaniel Rembert, both served in the Korean War.
