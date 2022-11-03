A carnival co-hosted by the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association at St. Helen Church last weekend commemorated 125 years of Howard Beach.
Event co-sponsor Councilwoman Joann Ariola, in plaid, honored residents for their work after Superstorm Sandy including Roger Gendron, Maryann Butera, Dorothy McClosky and Laurie Heedles. Tony Giampietro, the former Bow Wow hot dog stand owner, and Charlie Coleman, former Cross Bay arcade security guard, were also honored. Additionally, Ariola recognized 106th Precinct officers.
There were rides such as the one above, popular with the younger crowd, and fried delicacies like zeppoles.
