A car with a temporary Arizona license plate, which the Arizona Department of Transportation says is both fake and expired, was parked in the driveway of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) last week, Streetsblog NYC reported Monday.
The councilmember, a strong proponent of law and order, has taken issue with unregistered vehicles previously, and is sponsoring two pieces of legislation to keep them off the road.
The car, a 2008 Aston Martin Vantage, belongs to the councilmember’s son and campaign spokesperson, Thomas Paladino Jr., the Chronicle confirmed.
A photo of the car shared with Streetsblog by an area resident shows a temporary Arizona license plate with an August 2023 expiration date. But a spokesperson for the Arizona DOT told the Chronicle via email a temporary license plate with the same number was issued last September and expired in December. The plate was for a car in New York of the same make and model.
“The permit pictured in the photo was not issued by ADOT,” the spokesperson added.
Temporary license plates, which are only issued legally when someone buys a car or enters a new lease, have become a common site throughout New York City in recent years, and are used by drivers to avoid tickets for traffic or insurance violations.
Councilmember Paladino has been critical of such fraudulent plates, and is even co-sponsoring legislation to prohibit drivers from operating cars with fake or expired plates. Another bill, of which she also a co-sponsor, seeks to outlaw the sale and distribution of such tags.
If that’s how the younger Paladino attained a fraudulent plate, he did not say so. In interviews with Streetsblog and later, with the Chronicle, he gave a range of answers when asked about the tag in question.
Initially, Thomas Paladino told Streetsblog that the car “came with a temporary plate.” But later, he denied having any knowledge of a fake tag.
“I don’t know anything about a fraudulent temporary license plate,” he said. “I have more than one car, all of which are properly licensed.”
The younger Paladino told Streetsblog that he has never driven the car on a public street, but declined to explain why, in a photo shared with the publication by a Whitestone resident, he was pictured next to the car, parked outside his mother’s district office on Francis Lewis Boulevard.
When the Chronicle asked him about the car later, he said the car is “rarely moved.”
“It is a collector vehicle,” the younger Paladino said. “I have three other cars which I drive as daily drivers.”
He went on to describe the issue as a bureaucratic one, and in doing so, once again contradicted what he had told Streetsblog.
“The tag apparently has expired, and that’s all there is to it,” he told the Chronicle Tuesday. “The car has been since registered appropriately — it was just a matter of paperwork.”
“The paperwork was being done prior,” he added later. “But that’s all I’m going to say about it. The car has since been registered properly.”
Despite being asked numerous times, Thomas Paladino declined to tell the Chronicle what he meant by “since.”
The councilmember declined to discuss the matter with both Streetsblog and with the Chronicle.
But shortly after Streetsblog originally published its story on Monday, Paladino tweeted a video of an altercation involving someone riding an unlicensed scooter.
“Boy if only progressives cared about the explosion of third-world style violent crime on illegal mopeds as much as they do a rarely-moved collector car with expired temp tags on a private suburban driveway,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji as well as a winking emoji.
But as Streetsblog subsequently pointed out, the paper license plate is not merely expired.
According to the same Arizona DOT spokesperson, temporary, nonresident 90-day license plates cannot be renewed or extended. Because a real temporary tag exists and expired in December, the one on Paladino’s car, which says it expires next month, was likely forged, Streetsblog says.
Since Streetsblog first looked for the car in the driveway last week, it appears to have been encased in a fitted cover.
