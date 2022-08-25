Fake cops rob woman in Glendale residence 1

Police are seeking this man and others for a police impersonation residential robbery in Glendale in the early morning hours of July 23.

 PHOTO COURTESY NYPD

The NYPD is looking to identify and apprehend unidentified individuals for a police impersonation robbery that took place on July 23 in Glendale near the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Doran Avenue.

Police say the incident took place at about 1:05 a.m. when two men rang the doorbell at a private residence and identified themselves as police officers.

They told a woman who answered the door that they were looking for her boyfriend.

The fake cops then kicked open the front door, handcuffed the woman and took approximately $10,000 from the house before fleeing in a dark-colored Ford Mustang.

No injuries were reported. A video from a surveillance camera can be found at qchron.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.

