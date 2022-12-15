A five-hour hearing on the controversial Fair Chance for Housing Act in the City Council last week provided a chance to air opinions on the bill that would ban tenant background checks in many cases, and led to a racist rant on the floor, which drew even more attention as many later came out to denounce it.
“I know that this is a spicy bill, as I’ve been calling it, but I hope we all can execute our opinions and our testimonies in a manner that is respectful,” Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) said at the start.
Williams, a co-sponsor of Intro 632, chairs the Committee on Civil and Human Rights, in which the legislation was introduced.
“In New York, 2.3 million people have a criminal record of some kind and approximately 750,000 New York City residents have a criminal conviction,” said Williams, adding that housing discrimination based on past records is a “barrier to reintegration” and can lead to a cycle of criminality.
She continued, “We also understand people need to feel safe in their homes,” and said the bill balances those needs by establishing exceptions for violent acts and sex offenders.
Several of her Queens colleagues disagreed.
“[The Department of Education] has regulations that prohibit anyone with a felony from working in a school, so why would the same city then force property owners to have felons live in the same building with children?” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth).
The bill would not apply to two-family, owner-occupied housing or rooms in owner-occupied housing, but Holden said many of the homes in his district are three-family and that the bill would keep landlords from determining if a person might be a risk. He suggested the city instead build more transitional housing.
“On the surface, Intro 632 sounds like a great idea,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park). “However, as it’s currently written, it is unrealistic and puts landlords and tenants at risk, unilaterally prohibiting landlords from looking into criminal backgrounds of potential tenants opens the door to tragedy.”
Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) described the bill as “lopsided” and called for it to be revisited and rewritten.
Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) echoed prior support of the bill, saying that the current housing crisis is not going to be solved by making it more difficult for people to find homes and that, “People in homes equal safer communities.”
Melissa Gomez, a realtor in Queens Village and a member of the New York State Association of Realtors, said she feels it “falls short in addressing the root of the problem” and drew on her experience as a minority.
“Racism is very much alive and well and my fear is that people will use this as a reason ... to why they will deny housing and we’re actually going to create a bigger problem of housing access for people,” she said.
Issues of race were front and center after Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu and community leader Susan Lee testified.
Douglas Powell, who spent years in prison reportedly on sex offense charges, testified on behalf of the social services organization Voices of Community Activists & Leaders NY, saying, “I live in Rego Park now. That’s the most racist neighborhood I’ve ever been in, and it’s nothing but Asians in there.”
Powell continued, uninterrupted, “They don’t want Black people living in Black people neighborhoods. Because it’s not their neighborhood, because they’re from China, they’re from Hong Kong. We’re from New York.”
Holden later tweeted that he hopes VOCAL-NY “cuts ties with someone who espouses such racist hate speech.”
Councilwoman Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) issued a statement calling the testimony “vile, offensive and racially divisive,” and called for an “unequivocal apology” from the group.
The Asian Wave Alliance went so far as to call for Williams to step down as chair of the committee for not stopping the “tirade.”
A spokesperson for Mayor Adams previously did not say whether he supports the bill, but in an address last week on the affordable housing crisis, Adams said he supports it “in concept” but is “concerned about public safety.”
“No one should be denied housing based on their records, but I want to make sure residents in apartments and buildings and rentals in the small units, that they get the protection that they deserve. I’m a big supporter of having a look back period to allow a person to clean their record ... But I am just not in blanket support of it,” he said.
